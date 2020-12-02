CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James was famously crowned ”King James” as a teenage basketball phenom, but a cruise line attempted a coup by trademarking the nickname.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Carnival Cruise Lines, which also operates Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises, filed to trademark “King James” last summer. If approved, Carnival would have used the nickname for a new cruise ship.

However, the Lakers superstar and 2020 NBA champ learned about the trademark attempt on Nov. 18, and after some legal wrangling, Carnival withdrew its application by Nov. 26.

Carnival’s chairman, Micky Arison, also happens to be the owner of the Miami Heat, a team James won three championships with — and also the team the Lakers beat to win the 2020 NBA Championships.

