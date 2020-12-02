Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James was famously crowned ”King James” as a teenage basketball phenom, but a cruise line attempted a coup by trademarking the nickname.
Carnival Cruise Lines, which also operates Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises, filed to trademark “King James” last summer. If approved, Carnival would have used the nickname for a new cruise ship.
However, the Lakers superstar and 2020 NBA champ learned about the trademark attempt on Nov. 18, and after some legal wrangling, Carnival withdrew its application by Nov. 26.
Carnival’s chairman, Micky Arison, also happens to be the owner of the Miami Heat, a team James won three championships with — and also the team the Lakers beat to win the 2020 NBA Championships.