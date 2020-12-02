LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles will be offering free wifi to eligible students who are learning remotely.
On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the partnership with T-Mobile, which will help provide 100 GB per year of free internet access for up to 18,000 students for the next five years.
“This program is focused on students experiencing homelessness, children in foster care, young people with disabilities, at-risk youth, and those who may have dropped out of school or cannot attend due to lack of technological resources,” the program’s web page states.
Students who live in the city of L.A. and are struggling to complete their K-12 education due to internet access are eligible for the services.
Distribution begins on December 7.
Parents, guardians, and foster parents can find more information by dialing 3-1-1, contacting a local YouthSource or FamilySource Center, or going to GetConnectedLosAngeles.lacity.org.