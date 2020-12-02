BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — A section of forest alongside Big Bear Lake has been closed to visitors for two bald eagles getting ready to nest.
The closure surrounds the bald eagle nest in Fawnskin, on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake, and includes a portion of Grays Peak Trail and the Grout Bay Picnic Area. Entry will not be allowed into the area, including for snow play, until further notice.
According to San Bernardino National Forest officials, two adult eagles known as Jackie and Shadow have been spotted bringing in sticks and other building materials – behavior that signifies an intent to mate and raise a brood.
Authorities have closed the area to protect the nesting site and maintain natural bald eagle behavior, because the species is sensitive to human interference. Bald eagle may abandon nesting activities, including eggs and offspring, if they feel threatened.
In past years, the presence of bald eagle eggs in the area have become must-watch online events. Anyone interested in watching the eagles’ nesting activities can watch a live feed provided by the Friends of the Big Bear Valley on YouTube.