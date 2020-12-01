LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beginning Tuesday and lasting throughout the entire month of December, coffee giant Starbucks is offering free coffee to front-line workers.
Front-line workers will receive a free tall brewed hot or iced coffee through Dec. 31, the company announced Tuesday.
Front-line workers include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers, hospital staff and active-duty military members.
To receive the free coffee go to any Starbucks store and identify yourself as a front-line worker.
“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Starbucks vice president Virginia Tenpenny in a statement. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”