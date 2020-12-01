Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — Three men were shot Tuesday afternoon at a park in Pasadena.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. at Villa Parke.
Police said the three men were sitting at a picnic spot when a person opened fire.
Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where one of them died from his injuries. The third victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims’ identities were not immediately disclosed.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.