LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Santa got some help from elves in uniform this week after several Amazon packages fell off a delivery truck in the hills of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach police spokesman Lt. Jim Cota posted images on Twitter Monday of police officers taking the Amazon packages to their rightful owners. Cota said an Amazon delivery truck had lost about 25 packages in Laguna Beach.

After a Amazon delivery truck lost about 25 packages in Laguna Beach earlier today, LBPD officers and professional staff took it upon ourselves to hand deliver the jettisoned packages to their owners. @StuNewsLaguna @lagunabeachindy @lagunaini @amazon @ocregister pic.twitter.com/c1RU28MP4e — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) December 1, 2020

“…LBPD officers and professional took it upon ourselves to hand deliver the jettisoned packages to their owners,” he wrote.

The packages had been in two large containers that became lost in the hills on Nyes Place. They were collected by public works crews in the area, who took them to the police department.

The officers determined the packages were from Amazon and contacted the internet retail giant.

“So the watch commander gets on the phone with Amazon and talks to several supervisors and they basically said, ‘You guys can have it,’ and we’re like ‘We’re a police department; we can’t keep this stuff. Then they said, ‘just give it to charity.’”

Cota said Amazon just writes off the lost packages with an insurance claim and re-sends out the goods.

But the police officers came up with a different plan. With help from other city staffers, several officers delivered the packages themselves to the intended recipients, Cota said.

“I guess they were ecstatic,” Cota said of the Amazon customers. “For us it’s all about customer service. It’s more than just enforcement. It’s the customer service that goes along with it.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)