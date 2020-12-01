LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, announced Tuesday that he is transgender.

Page made the announcement in a letter posted to his Instagram account.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived a this place in my life.”

The 33-year-old Page went on to explain that his decision to come out also carried with it fear because of the violence that members of the trans community face.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he wrote. “I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

Page came out as gay in 2014.

He is perhaps best known for his Oscar-nominated turn in the critically-acclaimed film “Juno.” His other credits include “Inception,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Smart People,” “Flatliners” and the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”