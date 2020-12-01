Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly contained a blaze which tore through a commercial building in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The fire sparked a little before 5 a.m. at a one-story building in the 11600 block of South Main Street.
L.A. Fire Department crews responded to find flames and black smoke engulfing the 50-by-50-foot building. During the firefight, the roof collapsed.
It took 22 minutes to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt. It’s unclear what businesses the building contained.
The building was the site of a previous blaze, the fire department said. There were no immediate details on that fire.
The cause is under investigation.