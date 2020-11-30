LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County’s first cat café has been forced to close permanently because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Catmosphere Laguna in Laguna Beach was the county’s first cat café, working with rescue groups to bring adoptable cats into its play room to help them find new homes.
But between the earlier shutdown and now limited capacity, the owner was not able to bring in enough business to stay open.
The cafe put on its last adoption events over the weekend.
“While COVID-19 restrictions and our small size mean that, for now, the cat café and lounge will need to close down, Catmosphere Laguna Foundation will live on,” founder Gail Landau said in a Facebook post. She went on to say she plans to put on future pop-up adoption events at other locations to be announced.