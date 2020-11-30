LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Los Angeles County, one testing site will be closing Tuesday for a city-sanctioned feature film shoot.

“The shoot involves some exterior establishing shots and interior dialogue, with a total cast and crew size of around 170,” FilmLA said in a statement Monday night. “Prior to this issue being brought to our attention, neither FilmLA nor the locations team for the production company had prior knowledge of a COVID-19 testing center operating on-site.”

FilmLA said it did not know who made the decision to close the Curative testing center to appointments, but stated that it was not a decision sought by the production company.

“Made aware of the testing site closure, production reps for the film offered to work with station representatives to restore access to the testing site tomorrow,” FilmLA said. “The two uses of the facility may be compatible, based on the area to be used for filming and the production’s interest in making it work.”

According to Deadline, those who had appointments scheduled for Tuesday were sent an email early Monday informing them that they had been canceled.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and delayed notification but LA Union Station Kiosk site has had to cancel all appointments for December 1st due to an event being held at this location,” the email obtained by Deadline said.

The entertainment magazine reported that the station was closed for filming of the “She’s All That” remake, titled “He’s All That.”

Neither Curative, the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti nor Metro Los Angeles immediately returned requests for comment.