LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who waited tables as a college student, on Monday proposed the creation of a $5 million relief fund for food and beverage businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Restaurant, Brewery and Bar Resiliency Fund will benefit those aforementioned businesses with funds the city expects to receive in a new federal coronavirus stimulus package.
“I spent four years waiting tables at local restaurants as a student at CSULB,” Garcia said in a statement. “That job got me through college and I know how painful and devastating these closures have been for our restaurants and bars. These small business owners are our neighbors and friends and we know that these closures have been horrific. As we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 we are committed to helping them see this pandemic through and recover.”
In-person dining was banned as of last week throughout L.A. County due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, while Pasadena officials continue to allow such activities within its city’s parameters.
The initial $5 million will be used to fund the effort, but Garcia said that amount may increase depending on how much money Long Beach receives from the stimulus fund.
The city council is expected to review the proposal on December 8.
