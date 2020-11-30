LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the holiday weekend, while San Bernardino County reported more cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 2,126 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 84,412 cases and 1,442 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 67,305 had recovered.

There were a reported 585 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 129 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Monday, Riverside County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 27.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 10.1%. Last week, the county’s case rate was 27.2 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate was 9.9%.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,449 newly confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 93,671 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 84,922 had recovered and 1,129 had died.

There were 583 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of the county’s last update on Nov. 23, 140 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Monday, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 28.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.9%. Last week, the county’s case rate was 31.2 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate was 13.7%.

Ventura County health officials reported 1,672 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities since Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 20,066 cases and 183 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 16,343 had recovered and 3,540 were under active quarantine.

There were 99 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 25 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Monday, Ventura County also remained in the purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 14.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.7%. Last week, the county reported a case rate of 12.3 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 5.4%.

As of Monday evening, 1,116,507 Riverside County residents, 1,116,507 San Bernardino County residents and 271,900 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.