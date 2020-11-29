Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters — several not wearing face coverings — were demanding to “Open L.A.” in a demonstration on Sunday evening outside the home of Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
The protest comes just one day before L.A. County will enact another Safer-At-Home order in response to the alarming increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
