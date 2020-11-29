Comments
CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Authorities say seven people were injured in a multi-car crash that also involved an LAPD patrol car near the 101 Freeway in Calabasas.
According to Officer Melissa Podany of the LAPD, two officers were leaving the scene of another call when they were rear-ended in a chain-reaction crash. Both were uninjured.
The crash unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 101 Freeway. Of the injured, one person was said to be critically hurt.
All lanes of the thoroughfare have been reopened, and the crash remains under investigation.
