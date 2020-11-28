LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in South Pasadena after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 530 block of Five Oaks Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Police heard a struggle between a man and woman and forced their way into the home, where they noticed the ex-boyfriend on the floor with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the man appeared to break into the home using brick and tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend, who was taken to the hospital for facial injuries, police said.

The woman’s mother and sister responded to her defense, police said, and attacked him with a knife and golf club, killing him at the scene.

It is unclear if the family members that took the fatal actions against the man, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, will face any charges.

The LASD was urging anyone with information about the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or LA Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 800-222-8477.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)