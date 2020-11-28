LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Six people associated with UCLA athletics have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the university announced in its weekly report.
Those individuals are: one person with the men’s volleyball team, one member of its athletic support staff, two individuals with the beach volleyball program and one each with the men’s and women’s volleyball programs.
According to the university, anyone who receives a positive test result enters isolation for 10 days. Anyone who was in close contact with those who tested positive must quarantine for 14 days.
UCLA began testing its athletes in June and, since then, 24 people have tested positive among players, coaches, and staff.
UCLA does not release the names of individuals who have tested positive or specify their roles in their programs to protect their privacy.
