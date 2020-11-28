Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters were battling two small brush fires in the Sepulveda Basin of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The fires broke out near 15700 Burbank Boulevard, which is located close to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s airfield, fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.
The acreage of the fires was not immediately clear.
Additionally, no cause for the fires was immediately disclosed.
