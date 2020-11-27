LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed Friday to find the gunman who shot at a woman in North Hollywood twice, killing her in the second attempt.
Police say gunshots were reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 6900 block of Simpson Avenue. When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Gabriela Diaz, who had been shot to death, on the sidewalk, according to Los Angeles police.
Investigators determined Diaz had been coming home from an errand when a gray sedan stopped on the street behind her car. A man got out and fired several times into her car before it took off north on Simpson Avenue.
Diaz survived that shooting, only to be fatally shot moments later when the sedan returned, the LAPD said.
Police said they did not have a motive for the shooting, but the murder appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call LAPD Detective R. January at (818) 374-1939.