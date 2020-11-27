RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Dozens of employees of the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office are in quarantine after a number of staff members tested positive for coronavirus this week.
But even with dozens of employees in quarantine, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office say they remain on track to certify the county’s election results by Dec. 3.
Testing has been set up for the entire office, including all permanent and remaining temporary staff, according to Rebecca Spencer, the county’s Registrar of Voters, and its offices were cleaned and disinfected Wednesday.
About 4,000 provisional ballots remain to be researched, verified and counted, officials said. A manual audit of 1% of ballots continues to confirm that ballot counting machines accurately counted each ballot.
Any voters whose signature did not match the signature on their voter registration form have until Dec. 1 to return their signature curing form.