SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Thousands of people were without power from Simi Valley to the high desert to the Inland Empire as a precaution against possible wildfires.

A Red Flag warning for much of the region was extended through Saturday at 6 p.m. amid bone-dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Ana winds are gusting 50 to 65 mph in the mountains and 40 to 55 mph in the valleys, bringing the danger of wind damage, downed trees and power lines, and high fire danger.

Southern California Edison ordered Public Safety Power Shutoffs early on Thanksgiving Day, and by midnight some 1,350 customers in Los Angeles County and 946 in Orange County were without power. Another 24,266 customers in mostly northern L.A. County and 3,062 in Orange County could potentially see their power shut down Friday.

“SCE does not shut off power based only on weather forecasts — rather, based on actual conditions in the affected areas,” said SCE’s Jeff Monford, who said the power would be back on for affected customers “Hopefully, within 24 hours.”

Shutoffs are designed to reduce the risk of fires caused by electrical equipment when strong winds are forecast. Several large fires in the state

have been linked to electrical equipment.

Customers can view a map of current SCE outages at www.sce.com/wildfire/psps, or call 1-800-655-4555.

