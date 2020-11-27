Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Officers were responding on Friday night to reports of a Buena Park Police Department officer down near the 91 Freeway and the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The officer appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports.
A white Nissan was described as the possible suspect’s vehicle.
All lanes of the westbound 91, east of the 5, have been closed pending an investigation.
No further details were immediately available about the incident.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.