LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating its deputies for allegedly hiding their badges so the public could not identify them.
Activists who were protesting in downtown L.A. outside the Twin Towers jail on Thursday said deputies showed up in riot gear and some appeared to have tape covering their identification information.
All deputies on the job are required to wear their nameplates as part of the issued uniform.
State law and sheriff’s department also require its usage.
The LASD said that an investigation is underway.
Later in the day Friday, they said the following in a statement:
“Some activists have engaged in doxing LASD employees, publishing their addresses and harassing sworn members in an unlawful attempt to intimidate them. The Department is working on an identification code that complies with state law while ensuring the safety of our first responders.”