SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — With health and government officials now asking people to stay at home to celebrate Thanksgiving, the roads look less congested on what’s supposed to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA predicts travel for Thanksgiving will be 10% down from last year before the coronavirus pandemic. The vast majority of those are expected to go by car, and that was apparent on the freeways.

“We’re going to see our daughter and a bunch of friends,” said Arizona resident, Gregory Youngs.

The Youngs family from Arizona is on their way to Northern California to spend Thanksgiving with a group of 10 people.

“She’s out in the middle of nowhere where she doesn’t come into contact with a lot of people and same with our friends. They live out on some major acreage so there’s no people around so that’s why we made the safe choice to still go visit them,” Jennifer Youngs said.

Some California residents are also traveling within the state for the holidays.

“A small family get together for Thanksgiving, all of us are from the same germ pod,” said one traveler who is heading from Santa Clarita to San Diego for a small, short gathering. “We’re going later, coming back earlier and it’s like stepping on rice paper. We have to be very careful, but a chance to be with family in a small group is a blessing.”

CBS2/KCAL9 spoke with some people driving to meet with family and friends in large groups — they didn’t want to be on camera, but most of the people approached said they’re staying home and won’t be getting together with anyone outside of their household.

“We live in the same house so I just try not to bring anything home,” said Bryanne Knight, a Glendora resident.

Steven and Candice Michelson from Torrance were on their way up to their house in Lake Isabella for the holiday.

“We are going by ourselves this time,” Candice said. “We have five children and my daughter’s pregnant so we’re all just kind of staying put… staying away from each other.”

“We’re going to be up there, be in the house, and just with us two as if we were down here,” Steven said.

Southland residents — whether they’re traveling or staying at home — shared in saying that they’re grateful for what they do have this holiday season.