PASADENA (CBSLA) – The 50th year of the Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park event in Pasadena looked a little different Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Union Station Homeless Services prepared prepackaged Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of individuals and families in need.
Recipients Wednesday morning received their meals either through a drive-thru or walk up format at USHS’s Adult Center located at 412 South Raymond Ave.
On Thanksgiving Day, USHS will also be hosting private sit-down dinners for residents of its shelters.
