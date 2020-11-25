LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 2021 Los Angeles Marathon has been rescheduled for May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the new date must still be approved by local city and public health officials.

In a statement posted Wednesday, the McCourt Foundation – which is staging the 2021 series of races that include the Los Angeles Marathon – said they were committed to going forward with the events, but with the health and safety of the athletes, volunteers and community as a top priority.

The statement said the LA Big 5K will take place on May 22 and the Los Angeles Marathon on May 23 – pending the approval of city officials, applicable health departments and other government agencies.

The Rose Bowl 5K will go forward on Jan. 16 and 17, while the Rose Bowl Half Marathon was scheduled for March 27 and 28. The McCourt Foundation said they would stage these races over two days in order to ensure proper runner and walker distancing.

The McCourt Foundation said they would continue evaluating conditions leading up to the events and will considering significantly limiting field sizes, administering vaccinations and rapid-testing to participants, requiring masks and other hygiene practices and procedures.