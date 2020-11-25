LA Restaurants In Peril As In-Person Dining Ban Hits During Busiest Season Of The Year Restaurants and bars are required to shut down for in-person dining for at least three weeks starting Wednesday at 10 p.m., per a new county health order.

Roads Look Less Busy As Officials Continue To Urge People To Stay Home For The HolidaysWith health and government officials now asking people to stay at home to celebrate Thanksgiving, the roads look less congested on what’s supposed to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.