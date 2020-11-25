Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Fire Weather Watch for most areas of Southern California will be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning starting 2 p.m. Thursday and ending at 6 p.m. Friday.
Moderate to locally gusty Santa Ana winds are expected Thanksgiving Day, peaking Thursday night into Friday morning, then gradually weakening into Saturday.
During this time, the dry and windy weather means high fire danger and risk of rapid wildfire spread if a fire were to start.
The mountains, as well as parts of the Inland Empire and Inland Orange County, could see gusty winds up to 65 miles per hour during the warning.