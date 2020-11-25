LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives are searching for a suspect who stabbed a jewelry store owner to death during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month.
The below images were provided to help track down the suspect.
The incident happened on November 3 around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of South Broadway.
62-year-old Eshagh Natanzadeh, the victim and owner of the jewelry store, died at the scene.
According to police, the suspect stabbed Natanzadeh several times and left the scene with a bag.
The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, Hispanic male, between 5’6″ to 5’8″, and about 160 to 180 pounds.
He fled on foot eastbound on Seventh Street from Broadway, then northbound on Spring Street, according to police.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact police at (213) 996-4149 or during after-hours at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).
Anonymous tipsters can reach out by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Tipsters can also visit http://www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit a tip online, or download the “P3 Tips” mobile app and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers when prompted.