SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 69-year-old Costa Mesa man, who volunteered for years to chaperone children at a local church, was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls after the mother of the sisters contacted police.
Mark Allen Korando Sr. was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child with a foreign object, three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger, two counts of forcible lewd act on a child, and seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, all felonies.
The church was not identified by police, but officers said it was in the 1700 block of Baker Street in Costa Mesa.
The two sisters, ages 12 and 14, might not be the only victims, according to Roxi Fyad of the Costa Mesa Police Department. Officers suspect there may be more because Korando would take groups of girls out of state on volunteer trips with a local church.
Korando is accused of sexually assaulting the girls about two years ago. Their mother contacted police in September to allege he had inappropriately touched her daughters, Fyad said.
Korando was arrested at his home Monday. He is being held on $1 million bail.
