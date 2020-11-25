SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The public’s help was needed Wednesday to identify two women who defaced several statues at a Buddhist temple in Santa Ana.
Police say the hate crime happened Sunday at the Hu’o’ng Tich Buddhist Temple, 4821 W. 5th Street. Surveillance video released by Santa Ana police shows two women entering the front yard area of the temple’s property, then vandalized several statues with spray paint.
Both women wore face masks, gray sweatpants and black-and-white shoes, according to Santa Ana police. One of the women wore a blue Patriots beanie and a blue jacket, while the second wore a black beanie and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the women or the hate crime can contact Detective Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or via email at RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.