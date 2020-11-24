Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday morning in a popular Pasadena park.
The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was discovered by a jogger in Hahamongna Watershed Park at about 7:50 a.m., Pasadena police told CBSLA.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.
The woman had injuries which indicated that the death was likely not an accident or a suicide, police said.
The L.A. County coroner’s office also responded. There was no word on an exact cause of death or whether investigators had identified a suspect.