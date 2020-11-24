CALABASAS (CBSLA) — U.S. Marshals in Idaho have rescued two children and arrested their mother, who allegedly abducted them and their two siblings from Calabasas in 2012 after full custody of them was granted to her ex-husband.
Segalit McRoberts, 48, was arrested Friday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on a California warrant for violating a child custody court order, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Two of the children who were rescued were turned over to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Child Support Services. The other two missing children – who have since turned 19 and 20 years old – were also located and determined to be safe, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
McRoberts divorced from the children’s father in 2008. Full custody was granted to their father after a bitter custody battle because McRoberts was considered to be mentally unstable, according to the Charley Project.
When they were abducted in 2012, the children were ages 7, 9, 11 and 12. According to the Charley Project, Rachel, Rivka, Yechezkel and Yekusiel were believed to have been abducted by McRoberts and her current husband at the time, Nicholas McRoberts.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney Office contacted them for help in finding the missing children. U.S. Marshals investigators in California and Idaho developed information that McRoberts and the missing children were living at a RV park in Coeur d’Alene.