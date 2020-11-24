COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Metropolitan Detention Center In Downtown LA According to the Bureau of Prisons, 219 inmates and 12 staff members at the federal facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Sixteen inmates and 10 employees who work at the Metropolitan Detention Center have recovered.

USC Football Player Who Was With Team At Utah Game Tests Positive For COVID-19The unidentified player was with the team when they traveled to Utah for Saturday’s 33-17 victory over the Utes, according to a statement from USC. The player had tested negative within 36 hours of travel and again on game day.