LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A USC football player who traveled with the team to Utah over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.
The unidentified player was with the team when they traveled to Utah for Saturday’s 33-17 victory over the Utes, according to a statement from USC. The player had tested negative within 36 hours of travel and again on game day.
The player tested positive on Monday, and the university was notified Monday night. He was not present at USC facilities or at practice Sunday or Monday, USC said. The university says he is symptomatic and has been placed in quarantine.
USC Student Health, Utah Athletics and the Pac-12 Conference have been notified, according to USC. There were no other positive tests among the team Monday.
The Trojans are scheduled to play host to Colorado on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)