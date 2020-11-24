LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is a monument to yet another victim of the coronavirus – the work holiday party.

Offices emptied out in March as workers hunkered down at home to slow the spread of COVID-19. And even though some workers have returned to their offices, parties and other gatherings typical of the holidays go against the recommendations from the CDC.

And even with several promising vaccines on the horizon, offices may never look the same post-COVID-19 – and neither will the office Christmas party.

The LACMA exhibit from Los Angeles-based artist Alex Prager draws on pop culture tropes to create a simulation of office holiday parties. Figurative sculptures are set up in a variety of familiar office tableaus – an older worker in a Santa hat dozing at her desk as her coworkers enjoy drinks, take uncomfortable photos with the boss, or dance somewhat inappropriately, all around a festive Christmas tree.

“The artist animates figurative sculptures with costumes, makeup, props, and sound, and places the in recognizable office-party situations, creating a strange yet celebratory scene that can be experienced in the round,” LACMA’s exhibit page says.

The exhibit was spotted by the walkers who participated in the pre-Thanksgiving Great L.A. Walk over the weekend.

Visitors can see the free exhibit in LACMA’s Smidt Welcome Plaza from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. LACMA will host the exhibit through Jan. 3.