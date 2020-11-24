LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 960 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 80,971 cases and 1,417 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 66,283 had recovered.

There were a reported 420 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 107 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 27.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 9.9%. Last week, the county’s case rate was 22.4 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate was 8.9%.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,366 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 87,542 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,406 had recovered and 1,129 had died.

There were 527 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 137 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 31.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.7%. Last week, the county’s case rate was 27 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate was 10.5%.

Ventura County health officials reported 140 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 18,325 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 15,641 had recovered, 2,509 were under active quarantine and 175 had died.

There were 82 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 17 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County also remained in the purple tier — after losing red tier status last week — with an adjusted case rate of 12.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.4%. Last week, the county reported a case rate of 7.2 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 4.5%.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,034,569 Riverside County residents, 1,045,172 San Bernardino County residents and 257,156 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.