LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nine district attorneys from across the state have formed a task force to tackle fraud in the California Employment Development Department.

And on Tuesday, the group announced that it had found widespread fraud happening in prisons and jails through the state’s EDD.

“The total amount through August that we know of is $420,000 in the name of death row inmates,” Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento County District Attorney, said. “And who’s on that list? A lot of notorious people who’s names have claims filed in their names.”

One of those, according to the task force, is Isauro Aguirre who is awaiting execution in San Quentin State Prison for the murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez who was abused, tortured and beaten to death in 2013.

Schubert said the prosecutors became aware of the massive problem last month and formed the task force in an effort to tackle it.

“Tens of thousands of inmates — local, state and federal,” she said. “The highest single claim paid is close to $20,000.”

In a letter to the governor this week, the California District Attorney’s Statewide EDD Fraud Task Force detailed what their investigation found: more than 35,000 claims filed between March and August in the names of inmates. Of those claims, 20,000 have been paid out — totaling more than $140 million.

“I saw people on the list that I personally prosecuted, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they’re like people doing murders and rapes, and they’re in there forever,'” Schubert said.

She said that it was possible some of the inmates could have had their identities stolen, but the issue goes back to an inability to verify information.

“The reality is that there’s no system in place in California to cross-check the prison data,” Schubert said. “It’s just like wildfire.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom responded with a statement saying he has already taken action in an effort to solve the latest issue to plague the overwhelmed state agency.

“Based on that direction, EDD and CDCR, in partnership with USDOL, worked to match the social security numbers of those in state custody to identify the scope of the problem and to hold people accountable,” he said.

The EDD said it has been working to identify suspect claims and has enhanced prevention efforts like working with cyber security experts.