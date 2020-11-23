LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One man was shot and killed and another was injured in a shooting near South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nadeau Street, near Bell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
The first victim, who died at the scene, was shot in his upper body and officials said the other man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both men were only described as being in their 20s.
The sheriff’s department had no description of the suspect, and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)