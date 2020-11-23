SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A Desert Hot Springs man faces murder charges Monday for allegedly stomping his girlfriend’s toddler to death.
Santos Rodriguez, 24, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Officers were called to a hospital and found a 3-year-old boy had been diagnosed with severe head trauma. Rodriguez initially told medical personnel and investigators that the boy, who was his girlfriend’s son, had fallen off a scooter and hit his head on the pavement in the 500 block of West Victoria Street.
After an extensive investigation, police say Rodriguez eventually admitted to “losing his temper and repeatedly stomping the child’s head into the ground.”
The boy’s name was not released.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez or this incident can call Detective Montez at (909) 384-5762 or email him at montez_ti@sbcity.org, or Sgt. King at (909) 384-5659 or by email at king_ja@sbcity.org.