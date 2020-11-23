Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a car in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.
The SWAT standoff began at around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Denker Avenue and West 41st Place.
The suspect barricaded himself and refused to come out. Los Angeles police closed the area and called in a SWAT team.
Just before 4:30 a.m., SWAT used flash bangs to get the man out of the car and take him into custody.
It’s unclear if he was armed. There was no word on what prompted the standoff or what charges the suspect may face.