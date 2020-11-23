LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As state health officials are continuing to warn people against gathering outside their households for the holidays, nurses too, are sounding the alarm.

This is exactly what we were afraid of,” said Registered Nurse, Marcia Santini. “We are mad because our lives are at risk!”

Outside UCLA Medical Center, for a group of nurses, their fear has turned to anger.

“You are a weapon now, you have the potential to kill, that’s how serious it is. We’ve got to stop being selfish,” Santini said.

Dozens of nurses with the California Nurses Association asked on Monday night for more personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing.

“We want the same access that the UCLA athletes and students have,” said R.N. Valerie Ewald.

Most of all, the nurses say, they have a desperate plea: for residents to follow health guidelines.

“Please with these holidays coming up, stay home. Distance yourself, wear a mask, and keep out of our ER. We don’t want you here. We want you healthy and at home,” said R.N. Diane Sposito.

Even when people are gathering with a small group of trusted loved ones outside their household, problems can arise and the virus can still be spread.

“Your little group can affect thousand sand thousands of people. Please,” said Carol Abelos.

As the nurses lit candles and read the names of those lost to coronavirus in their care, they say they’re troubled by a nurse hiring freeze as numbers continue to spike in L.A. County.

“Never in my career — I’ve been a nurse for 34 years — have I witnessed anything remotely like this.”

UCLA says they’re concerned about the nurses’ safety and said they offer coronavirus testing to medical care teams. They also said they support the plea to the public to follow health guidelines.