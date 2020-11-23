LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers coming to the city of Los Angeles will soon have to fill out a form upon arrival acknowledging the state’s recommended 14-day quarantine, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday.

“COVID-19 is more dangerous than ever — and from LAX to our businesses to our homes, we have to take action to protect Angelenos and stop the spread of this virus,” Garcetti said. “Our new form delivers a clear message: if you travel to our city, we want you to be informed of guidelines that will save lives and keep all of us healthy and safe.”

Starting Wednesday, travelers over the age of 16 arriving at Los Angeles International Airport, Van Nuys Airport and Union Station from another state or country will have to fill out the online form prior to or upon arrival. Those who fail to do so could face a fine of up to $500.

“I applaud Mayor Garcetti for implementing this new requirement for those who do choose to travel into our airports, to ensure everyone has reviewed California’s travel advisory and understands how to protect the health of themselves, their family, friends and the greater community,” Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said. “Passengers will be able to get all information they need via our web, social media sites and signage at our airports, and we will be working with our airlines and other partners at LAX and Van Nuys Airport to help get the word out.”

The state’s travel advisory recommends that “all persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.”

A full list of measures LAX is taking to help curb the spread of COVID-19 can be found online.