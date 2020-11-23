VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and even Old Saint Nick himself welcomed families Monday to Six Flags Magic Mountain for the annual Holiday in the Park — with a twist.

“Oh it’s awesome,” Maricela Robles-Bray, a guest, said. “They did a beautiful job.”

Robles-Bray’s family, like millions across the state, are limited in how they can celebrate the holidays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And while guests are still not allowed to walk through the theme park, they can drive through and marvel at the lights and decorations.

“It was nice to be able to get out and do something different,” Robles-Bray said.

It’s the first time in the park’s history that people can drive through the sidewalks usually filled with, and reserved for, pedestrian traffic.

“We’re glad to be able to offer that so that people can be safe,” Jerry Certonio, the park’s marketing manger, said.

He said that as soon as Six Flags found out they were not going to be able to get the rollercoasters back up and running in time, team members from all different departments got together and completely reimagined the Holiday in the Park event — connecting eight distinct areas with millions of lights.

“As you look around or whatever, you don’t realize it, but there’s millions and millions of lights,” Certonio said.

Those who attend will see light shows choreographed to festive music, positioning characters who talk with kids in passing cars and displaying West Coast Customs show cars.

“The team members were really excited to be able to come together and do this for everybody,” Certonio said.