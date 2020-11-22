LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian in Long Beach.
The accident happened as the man crossed the street in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of Park Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.
It was there that firefighters responded to render aid to the man who died of his injuries. He has not yet been identified.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 66-year-old driver was traveling east on PCH when he struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The driver remained at the scene.
Neither distracted nor impaired driving were a factor in the collision, authorities said.
Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to contact Det. Kelsey Myers or Det. Kevin Matter at (562) 570-7355.