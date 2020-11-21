LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday reported 4,522 new coronavirus cases and 53 additional deaths.

The increase in cases is part of a surge pattern the county has been seeing that prompted renewed warnings from officials against non-essential traveling and gatherings.

As of Saturday, 1,391 individuals were hospitalized due to coronavirus in L.A. County.

On November 18, L.A. County health officials said that should cases and hospitalizations continue to increase at alarming rates, the following actions will be taken:

If the five-day average of cases is 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery services. If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a Safer at Home Order will be mandated for three weeks. The Order would only allow essential and emergency workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes. In addition, a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew would be mandated, with essential workers exempt.