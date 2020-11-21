Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man barricaded himself inside a building in Hollywood early Saturday for several hours before surrendering to a SWAT team and police officals.
The armed suspect’s name was not released, but he was described as being between 30 and 35 years old.
He was barricaded in a building in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department
More than five hours later, the man wanted on suspicion of assaulting another person, gave himself over to the police.
The incident started shortly after 4:20 a.m. and ended at about 9:30 a.m.
