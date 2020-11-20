LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed during a large party which was held inside a closed business in Long Beach late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at 11:50 p.m. during a party with between 50 and 75 people in attendance in the 1300 block of Artesia Boulevard, Long Beach police report.
A fight broke out between the victim and suspects, which sparked gunfire. Police and firefighters responded to several 911 calls to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, police said.
He was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died. He was not immediately identified.
The suspects ran from the scene and remain at large. Investigators are unsure exactly how many suspects were involved or what the nature of the fight was, police said.
Police are asking anyone who may have cell phone video of the incident to contact them at 562-570-7244, or anonymously through the LA Crime Stoppers app.
Seems like a lot of large parties are recently held in the Long Beach & Santa Anna area and they all seem to end in gunfire. I say let them keep killing each other with guns and the virus.
Clearly black lives don’t really matter within the black community. It’s just a good sound bite when they’re targeting police.