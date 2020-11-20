CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Members of the Los Angeles Police Department received a memo Friday regarding a handful of units that may be cut due to the city’s financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

The following units are among those possibly being disbanded:

  • Sexual Assualt Special Section
  • Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement
  • Burglary Special Section

Meanwhile, the higher-profile robbery and homicide detectives will get rolled back to patrol.

The cuts come months after Mayor Eric Garcetti cut the department’s budget by $150 million in response to protests over the death of George Floyd.

Comments

Leave a Reply