LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Members of the Los Angeles Police Department received a memo Friday regarding a handful of units that may be cut due to the city’s financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
The following units are among those possibly being disbanded:
- Sexual Assualt Special Section
- Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement
- Burglary Special Section
Meanwhile, the higher-profile robbery and homicide detectives will get rolled back to patrol.
The cuts come months after Mayor Eric Garcetti cut the department’s budget by $150 million in response to protests over the death of George Floyd.