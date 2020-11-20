LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles health officials announced Friday that new actions could be put into place if a spike in COVID-19 cases continues after new restrictions were placed on L.A. County businesses.

Starting Saturday, a curfew will be put into place for most of California. Gov. Gavin Newsom said gatherings, movement and non-essential work must stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. until December 21.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said LA County has recorded 13,247 COVID-19 cases over the past three days. Test positivity rates have spiked to 7.3 percent.

Officials said if daily cases continue to stay at these levels or rise, a stay-at-home order for all nonessential workers could be announced over the weekend. The order would be in place for three weeks.

“If we announce a new order, we will try to give as much time as we can to notify people,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “But we are asking people to take notice now that if we can’t get this under control, that is unfortunately where this is heading.”

Ferrer said Wednesday if the five-day average of hospitalizations reaches 2,000 per day, or cases exceed 4,500 per day, all indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries would be shutdown. These establishments could still offer takeout and delivery options.

Starting Friday, new restrictions in Los Angeles County require non-essential businesses allowed to operate indoors to limit their occupancy to 25 percent of capacity; businesses operating outdoors must limit occupancy to 50 percent of max capacity.

Ferrer asked for voluntary compliance from businesses but said that those that are not cooperating will face consequences.

“When there are violations, particularly businesses, we have issued citations and in some cases, we will close businesses down,” said Ferrer.

In addition, personal care services to be provided by appointment only with all parties involved wearing face coverings during the entire appointment — meaning no facials or shaving.