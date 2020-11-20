ENCINO (CBSLA) — The cause of death of Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, has been listed as “deferred,” the coroner’s office reported Friday.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of an unspecified medical emergency in the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, where Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said. No foul play is suspected in the death.
According to the coroner’s office, which formally identified him as Robert Brown Jr., the cause of his death has been listed as “deferred pending additional investigation.”
“Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well in the days leading up to his death and he was experiencing flu-like symptoms … according to his family,” TMZ reported. “A source connected to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. did not have COVID.”
His brother, Landon Brown, posted a photo of Bobby Jr. on Instagram Wednesday, writing “I love you forever King.”
Brown Jr. is the son of Kim Ward, who Bobby Brown dated before he became engaged to Whitney Houston.
Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, from his relationship with Houston, died at the age of 22 in 2015.
She was found unconscious in her bathtub in Roswell, Georgia, and died several months later, after being taken off a ventilator and put into hospice care.
