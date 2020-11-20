Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – If money is no object, you’re in luck.
A $160 million Beverly Hills mega mansion is for sale, the most expensive listing ever to go to auction.
The Villa Firenze, located in north Beverly Park, just west of Franklin Canyon Park, has more than 20,000 square feet in living space, according to Concierge Auctions. It has 13 bedrooms, 17 bathroom and eight half-baths.
It also has three guest houses. All located on a 9-acre plot.
Neighbors include the likes of Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone.