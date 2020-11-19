In a year where access to school and public libraries has been limited by the pandemic, ensuring that children have plenty to read—for education and for entertainment—is more important than ever. That’s why book publisher Simon & Schuster (a ViacomCBS company) is proud to be giving back to the Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program this holiday season.

As part of their annual Books I Love to Give campaign, Simon & Schuster will donate 11,500 books to Toys for Tots, a 73-year-old national charitable foundation that provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each holiday season.

The Toys for Tots Literacy Program is committed to providing the nation’s most economically disadvantaged children direct access to resources that will enhance their ability to read and communicate effectively. Since launching in March 2008, the program has raised over $5.3 million and distributed over 42 million books.

“We are proud to support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s mission of bringing joy and hope to the children who need it the most,” said Jon Anderson, President & Publisher of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing.

“We are very pleased to welcome Simon & Schuster as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Simon & Schuster is encouraging their community of readers everywhere to make a donation online or make a donation at a local UPS store. Every donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program helps place a book into the hands of a less fortunate child, and 100 percent of every tax-deductible donation goes to support community literacy programs.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the US Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Since 1947, over 265 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.